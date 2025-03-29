BMO Capital Markets Cuts National Fuel Gas (TSE:NFG) Price Target to C$4.00

National Fuel Gas (TSE:NFG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of resource properties with a focus on gold properties located in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. Its principal objective is to explore and develop the Queensway Project, which is located near Gander, Newfoundland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.