BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BHKLY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.70. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $81.38.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

