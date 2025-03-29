BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BHKLY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.70. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $81.38.
About BOC Hong Kong
