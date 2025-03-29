Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.25.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
