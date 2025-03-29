Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.25.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.