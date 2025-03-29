Bravo Mining (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Trading 1.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 14,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 20,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Bravo Mining Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

About Bravo Mining

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

