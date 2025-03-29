Brokerages Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target at $4.79

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

MRNS opened at $0.55 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 414,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 117,255 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,968.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 126,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

