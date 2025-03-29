Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance
BDIV stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.00. 288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.19. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$19.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.18.
About Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF
