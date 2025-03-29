Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,635,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 455% from the previous session’s volume of 2,636,196 shares.The stock last traded at $5.84 and had previously closed at $5.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKD. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.78 million. Analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,916,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,242 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 86,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 573,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 79,264 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

