Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. 65,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,680. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

