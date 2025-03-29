Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 1,060 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $15,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $269.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.95 and a twelve month high of $300.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.47.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

