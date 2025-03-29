Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,613,960,000 after buying an additional 746,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,017,750,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,881,280,000 after acquiring an additional 410,460 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,200,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,610,645,000 after acquiring an additional 573,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $166.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

