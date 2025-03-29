Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $46,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,290,000. Legacy Trust raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $210.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $220.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
