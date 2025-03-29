Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $46,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,290,000. Legacy Trust raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $210.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $220.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.