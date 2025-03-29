Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,886 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $21,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after buying an additional 8,104,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after purchasing an additional 437,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Trading Down 0.3 %

Diageo stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.94. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $104.80 and a 52 week high of $149.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

