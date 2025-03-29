Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.10 Million in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $2,507,296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $1,109,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,187,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 34.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,812,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,834 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,134,000 after acquiring an additional 456,879 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $302.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion and a PE ratio of 54.44. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEV. Citigroup increased their target price on GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.54.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

