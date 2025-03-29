CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Down 70.6% in March

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CareCloud Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.23. 3,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1823 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.