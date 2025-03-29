CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Critical Survey

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of SL Green Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SL Green Realty and CBL & Associates Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 1 11 3 0 2.13 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

SL Green Realty presently has a consensus price target of $69.87, suggesting a potential upside of 21.44%. Given SL Green Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

This table compares SL Green Realty and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 2.48% -0.10% -0.04% CBL & Associates Properties 6.19% 10.34% 1.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SL Green Realty and CBL & Associates Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $886.27 million 4.63 $30.65 million $0.08 719.15 CBL & Associates Properties $535.29 million N/A $6.55 million N/A N/A

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats CBL & Associates Properties on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

