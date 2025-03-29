Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £1,879.60 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £1,879.60 ($2,432.82).

Centrica Stock Performance

Centrica stock opened at GBX 149.70 ($1.94) on Friday. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 112.99 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 155.30 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 130.81.

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 19 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 5.39%.

Centrica Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.94) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 167 ($2.16).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

