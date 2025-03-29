CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 41.7% increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
TSE:CEU traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.55. 948,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,454. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.67 and a twelve month high of C$10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions
In other news, Director Stella Cosby sold 4,304 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$43,040.00. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$547,890.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,656 shares of company stock valued at $956,500. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.
Read More
