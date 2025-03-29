Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 15th

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $353.70 million, a P/E ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.82. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

