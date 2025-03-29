Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.8% per year over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. Analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

In related news, Director Sharon L. Cook sold 13,000 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $47,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at $71,027.32. This trade represents a 39.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

