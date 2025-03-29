China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 54.8% in March

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $26.96.
About China SXT Pharmaceuticals
