China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 54.8% in March

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.