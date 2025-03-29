Chinese Stocks To Follow Now – March 26th

Duolingo, Diageo, UP Fintech, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, Gaotu Techedu, and LZ Technology are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are based in or have significant operations in China. They are primarily listed on stock exchanges within China, such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, and offer investors exposure to China’s diverse economic sectors while also carrying risks tied to the country’s regulatory and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.19. 441,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $441.77.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Diageo stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.79. The stock had a trading volume of 367,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,664. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $104.98 and a fifty-two week high of $149.44. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

UP Fintech stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,256,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,310. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.89. 423,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,453. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

MTD stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,197.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,065. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,290.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,307.18. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,142.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

GOTU stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. 391,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,176. The stock has a market cap of $831.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.10. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

LZ Technology (LZMH)

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

LZ Technology stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,321. LZ Technology has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

