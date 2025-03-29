CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Up 139.4% in March

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CHS

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHS Stock Down 1.0 %

CHSCP traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $27.95. 30,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41.

CHS Announces Dividend

About CHS

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

