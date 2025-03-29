Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 3.9% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $115,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $296.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

In other news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

