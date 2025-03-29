Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, an increase of 165.9% from the February 28th total of 43,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 331,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CHGCY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. 69,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,065. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 33.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

