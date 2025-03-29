CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Up 72.0% in March

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the February 28th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,801,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CK Hutchison Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CKHUY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,751. CK Hutchison has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded CK Hutchison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

