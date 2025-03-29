Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,554.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 752,771 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,367,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 559,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 401,943 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 679,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after buying an additional 385,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,572,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.