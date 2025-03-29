Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 11,607 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in CONMED were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,574,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,633,000 after buying an additional 44,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in CONMED by 0.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 501,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 417,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD opened at $58.86 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

