Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 5,355 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in OneMain were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $896,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of OneMain by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 23.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF opened at $48.43 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.11%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

