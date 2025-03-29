ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOBP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.89. 2,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

