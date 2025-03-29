Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Update

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Consumers Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBKM remained flat at $19.64 during trading hours on Friday. Consumers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

