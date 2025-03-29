Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $6.52 Million Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,169,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,368,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,076,000 after acquiring an additional 123,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 163.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 50,799 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.63. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.24 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,269.45. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

