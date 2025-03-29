Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,659 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter worth $270,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Dropbox by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,796,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 228,685 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 155,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,602.60. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 500,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $14,834,576.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $245,106,646.90. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 634,504 shares of company stock worth $18,935,530 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DBX opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.63%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

