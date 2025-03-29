Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 4,765 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Brink’s by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE BCO opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $82.78 and a twelve month high of $115.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

