Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 236,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122,487 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,147,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coterra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.