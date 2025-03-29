Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,600 shares, a growth of 116.1% from the February 28th total of 351,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,528.7 days.

Country Garden Services Price Performance

Shares of CTRGF remained flat at C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.63. Country Garden Services has a 52 week low of C$0.54 and a 52 week high of C$0.82.

Get Country Garden Services alerts:

Country Garden Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.