Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Robert Bulluss Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Bulluss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.66), for a total value of A$52,500.00 ($33,018.87).

Robert Bulluss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Robert Bulluss purchased 5,430 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$6,700.62 ($4,214.23).

Coventry Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.99 million, a P/E ratio of 166.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64.

Coventry Group Company Profile

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

