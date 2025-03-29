CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.09 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 13.13 ($0.17). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 12.82 ($0.17), with a volume of 372,226 shares traded.

CyanConnode Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £45.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About CyanConnode

CyanConnode is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. With a wealth of expertise and experience in smart technology, the Group provides customers with long-range, low-power, end-to-end networking solutions and high-performance applications that help them enhance service delivery, improve business efficiency and save energy.

