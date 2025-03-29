CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CyberAgent to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CYAGF
CyberAgent Stock Performance
CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.67%.
CyberAgent Company Profile
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CyberAgent
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.