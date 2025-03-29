CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CyberAgent to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.50.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.67%.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

