DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.60. DarioHealth shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 354,314 shares changing hands.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $25.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 141,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its position in DarioHealth by 2.5% during the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,410,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 34,990 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

