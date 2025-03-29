Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 477.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,097 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $55,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 824,937 shares of company stock valued at $100,327,453. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.21.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

