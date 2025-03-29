DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,700 shares, an increase of 121.9% from the February 28th total of 245,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,447.0 days.

DeNA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNACF remained flat at $24.62 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. DeNA has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Get DeNA alerts:

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. DeNA had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

See Also

