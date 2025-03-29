Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 0.6% increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Dexterra Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE DXT traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 36,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,078. The firm has a market cap of C$512.30 million, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$5.13 and a 1 year high of C$8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dexterra Group news, Director Mary Garden purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,971.00. Insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

