Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Down 54.8% in March

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,200 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 2,159,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.7 days.
Diageo Stock Up 3.7 %
DGEAF traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539. Diageo has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29.
About Diageo
