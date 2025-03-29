Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Down 54.8% in March

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,200 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 2,159,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.7 days.

Diageo Stock Up 3.7 %

DGEAF traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539. Diageo has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

