DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Trading Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 66,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 74,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

DIAGNOS Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $20.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.