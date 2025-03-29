Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.07 and last traded at $45.11. 39,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 169,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DBD shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $87,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,200. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after buying an additional 350,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 633,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 60,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 153,511 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.