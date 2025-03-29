DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

DigitalBridge Group has a payout ratio of -57.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.83, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp raised DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.