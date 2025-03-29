Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) President Sells $16,039.14 in Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) President W Keith Smith sold 20,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $16,039.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,186 shares in the company, valued at $9,505.08. This represents a 62.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Keith Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, W Keith Smith sold 10,300 shares of Direct Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $7,828.00.

On Friday, March 21st, W Keith Smith sold 5,831 shares of Direct Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $4,431.56.

On Wednesday, March 19th, W Keith Smith sold 10,171 shares of Direct Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $8,136.80.

On Monday, March 17th, W Keith Smith sold 8,657 shares of Direct Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $6,319.61.

On Friday, March 14th, W Keith Smith sold 15,874 shares of Direct Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $12,222.98.

On Wednesday, March 12th, W Keith Smith sold 14,881 shares of Direct Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $12,351.23.

Direct Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRCT opened at $0.73 on Friday. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 6.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital

Direct Digital last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million. Direct Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Direct Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company's stock.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

