DnB Asset Management AS Sells 4,017 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cummins were worth $24,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $313.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.51 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.05.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $432.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

