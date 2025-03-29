Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.55 and traded as low as C$11.39. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$11.47, with a volume of 802,715 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.75 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance
About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders.
