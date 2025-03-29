Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $20.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $17.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $18.01.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $564.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.95 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Driven Brands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Driven Brands by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

